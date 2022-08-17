TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.43 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $15.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,426.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.