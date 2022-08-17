TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $15.43 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $15.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD
In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,426.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
