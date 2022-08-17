TheStreet Downgrades Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) to C+

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KFFB opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

