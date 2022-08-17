Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +24.2-25.2% to $1.33-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of TWKS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Thoughtworks by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 766.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 21.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

