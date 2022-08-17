TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Announces €0.01 Dividend

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

TIFS stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £900.05 million and a PE ratio of 17,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.23. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.50 ($3.86).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TIFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($3.84).

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.