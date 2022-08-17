Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.88.

Shares of TSE TWM remained flat at C$1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 224,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The firm has a market cap of C$406.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

