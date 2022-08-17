TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00004749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $59.47 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00070193 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

