TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. 318,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,723. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.