TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

