Tokes (TKS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

