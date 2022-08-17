TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,942.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $38,942.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.
