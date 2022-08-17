TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,942.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $38,942.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

