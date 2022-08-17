Tonya Robinson Sells 3,400 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.22. 487,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 211,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

