TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.79

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 239293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMD shares. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
TORM Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.06 and a beta of -245.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.