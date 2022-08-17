TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.79

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 239293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMD shares. Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TORM Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.06 and a beta of -245.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TORM Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TORM by 7,393.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 412,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of TORM by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

