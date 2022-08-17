Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 8,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 46,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Torq Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.

Insider Activity

In other Torq Resources news, Director Jeffrey Robert Mason bought 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$625,050.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

