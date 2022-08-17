Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.40

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.40 and traded as high as C$76.06. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$75.89, with a volume of 3,868,163 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.93.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.49. The company has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 10.8300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,267.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,854,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,030,983.61. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,267.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,854,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,030,983.61. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,825 shares of company stock worth $1,914,470 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

