TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TPG Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

About TPG

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

