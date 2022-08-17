TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $424.04

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424.04 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 406.44 ($4.91). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 406.50 ($4.91), with a volume of 465,875 shares traded.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 387.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 424.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 456.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

About TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider David Watson purchased 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16). In other news, insider David Watson acquired 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16). Also, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.24 ($24,044.51).

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

