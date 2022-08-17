Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.