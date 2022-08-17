Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,310 put options on the company. This is an increase of 130,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 14 put options.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
ACWX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 33,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
