Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,310 put options on the company. This is an increase of 130,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 14 put options.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ACWX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 33,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.