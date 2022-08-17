Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,500 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

TMCI stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,740,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 872,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 493,351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $8,757,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Treace Medical Concepts

Several equities analysts have commented on TMCI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

