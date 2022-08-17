Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Tredegar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TG opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $392.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

About Tredegar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 176,531 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 142,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.