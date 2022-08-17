Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Tredegar Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TG opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $392.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
Tredegar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.43%.
Institutional Trading of Tredegar
About Tredegar
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tredegar (TG)
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.