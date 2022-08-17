Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.62

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 19929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Tree Island Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$102.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.73.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$98.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

(Get Rating)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.