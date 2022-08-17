Trek Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $102,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,184. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

