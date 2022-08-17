Trek Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.