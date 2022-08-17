Trek Financial LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,722. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

