Trek Financial LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 26,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,133. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

