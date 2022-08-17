Trek Financial LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $10,272,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $1,699,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $402,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

UJAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,784. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

