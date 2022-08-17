Trek Financial LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 208.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

