Trek Financial LLC Sells 27,870 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,870 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,779 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

