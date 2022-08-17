Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 1.11 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market cap of £8.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

