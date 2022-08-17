TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $350.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00128868 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00035135 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00069093 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,761,352 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
