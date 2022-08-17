Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $480.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $410.85 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

