U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 522.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

