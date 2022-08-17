UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,087,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,718 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $40,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 74,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

