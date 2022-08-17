UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,250 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.68) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 107.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 852 ($10.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,542. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 775 ($9.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,146 ($50.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £851.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,748.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 994.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,420.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.