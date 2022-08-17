Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Umicore Price Performance

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Umicore from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

