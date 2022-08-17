UniMex Network Price Up 51.9% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $535,181.27 and $1,230.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,566,546 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

