Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.44. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

