Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,713. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

