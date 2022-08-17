Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167.84 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00035260 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and $167.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,447,108 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

