United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,265,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in United Rentals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI opened at $339.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.20.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

