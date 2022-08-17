United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $120,337.65 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $120,337.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,003.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of USLM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662. The firm has a market cap of $587.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

