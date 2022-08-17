United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.23

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 17553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 812,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

