UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,140,000 after acquiring an additional 67,196 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UNH stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.87. 30,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $507.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

