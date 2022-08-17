Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,579 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

