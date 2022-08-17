Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $68.00. The company traded as low as $53.55 and last traded at $53.70. Approximately 118,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,298,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.