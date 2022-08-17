UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $580,223.42 and approximately $668,330.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036912 BTC.
UnMarshal Coin Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
Buying and Selling UnMarshal
