Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 9.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.76. 141,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,939,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Trading Down 9.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $917,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

