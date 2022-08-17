Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.24. Approximately 4,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

In related news, Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$56,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,117,559.68. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $159,425 over the last three months.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

