USD Coin Trading Up 0% This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $53.30 billion and approximately $6.52 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001253 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 53,292,592,888 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.