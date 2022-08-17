Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 44,950 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Usio Stock Performance

USIO stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Usio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 311.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Usio by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Usio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

