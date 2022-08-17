Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 44,950 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Usio Stock Performance
USIO stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Usio Company Profile
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
